Levi’s opens its largest mall store in Bengaluru

Located at Nexus Mall, Koramangala, the new store spans 6,000 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru: American denim brand Levi’s has launched the largest mall store in the country in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Monday. Located at Nexus Mall, Koramangala, the new store spans 6,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

The store features Indigo format and houses a Tailor Shop, providing customisable options.

“India is an important market for Levi Strauss & Co, and as the Levi’s store at Nexus Mall opens as our largest mall store to date, it marks a significant moment in our expansion strategy in India as we continue to be in locations across the country where our consumers shop,” said Hiren Gor, General Manager, South Asia – Levi Strauss & Co.

The store offers a range of clothing, accessories, and footwear, featuring classic Levi’s denim collection tailored for both men and women.

The San Francisco-based retailer started its operation in India by forming a wholly owned subsidiary under the name Levi’s Strauss India Ltd. in 1994.

A year ago, the brand unveiled its largest store in Asia within India, spanning 7,521 sq. ft. of retail space and situated on Brigade Road in Bengaluru.

Today, Levi’s operates over 400 store locations in India, according to the SaaS platform Agenty.

Founded in 1853, Levi Strauss and Co. is a clothing company known for its Levi’s brand of denim jeans. Its brand portfolio includes Levi’s, Dockers, Signature, Denizen and Beyond Yoga. Currently, its products are available in more than 110 countries through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops.