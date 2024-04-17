Travel brand Mokobara enters Tamil Nadu

Located at Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Chennai, it is the 10th retail store of Mokobara across the country

Bengaluru: Travel and lifestyle brand Mokobara has launched its first store in Tamil Nadu, as per a social media post by a company official. Located at Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Chennai, it is the 10th retail store of Mokobara across the country.

“Absolutely thrilled to share that we at Mokobara have hit a major milestone with 10 operational stores spread across over 5 cities within a span of one year,” Ayushi Yadav, head of business development at Mokobara said in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new store.

The company marked its entry into brick-and-mortar retail in May 2023 with the launch of its first retail store in Bengaluru at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.

The Bengaluru-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand offers products including travel bags, briefcases, totes, slings, wallets and accessories.

In December 2023, the retailer launched its ninth store in Hyderabad at Sarath City Capital Mall. Simultaneously, the brand made its debut in North India with the launch of its first store in Gurugram within the same month.

Mokobara was founded in early 2020 by Sangeet Agarwal and Navin Parwal as a direct-to-consumer online luggage brand. Apart from its physical stores in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune, the brand also retails through its e-commerce platform and other online marketplaces such as Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and Nykaa.

Currently, Mokobara is set to double down on omnichannel expansions and is targeting to launch over 20 retail stores in fiscal year 2024, as per a previous press release.