Bengaluru: The Indian market has increasingly become a focal point for international brands looking to expand their global footprint. With its burgeoning consumer base and growing purchasing power, India offers a lucrative opportunity for global brands that are facing slower growth in maturing Western markets.

Recognising this potential, numerous international brands from diverse sectors such as fashion, beauty, consumer goods and lifestyle are either entering India or they are scaling up their presence in the country, leveraging various strategies to tap into the market, including partnerships with local retailers, e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels.

Here’s the list of brands debuting in the Indian market during 2024 or 2025….

Asos

In March this year, IndiaRetailing reported that Reliance is in talks with British online fast-fashion retailer Asos Plc to bring the UK brand to India. If the agreement happens, Reliance will sell Asos products through Ajio.com and offline through its Centro department store chain.

Old Navy

Reliance Retail is currently exploring possibilities to bring Old Navy, a brand owned by US US fashion conglomerate Gap Inc., to India.

Alongside Old Navy, Gap Inc. owns four brands including its eponymous Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. In 2022. Gap entered into a long-term franchise agreement with Reliance Retail, allowing the Mumbai-based retailer to sell the US brand across brick-and-mortar standalone stores, department store chains and online channels in India.

Galeries Lafayette

In 2022, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) had entered into a strategic partnership with Galeries Lafayette to open the French luxury department store chain in India. The venture entails the opening of two stores in Mumbai and Delhi, alongside a dedicated e-commerce site launching in India.

The 90,000 sq. ft. flagship store in Mumbai, situated across two heritage buildings in the Fort area, is anticipated to commence operations in 2024. Meanwhile, the 65,000 sq. ft. store in Delhi, developed by the real estate giant DLF Ltd., is located in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj locality and is slated to become operational in 2025.

Giorgio Armani Cafe

Reliance has been in talks with Milan-based luxury company Giorgio Armani Café to bring its outlet to India since 2020. The cafe chain will be making its debut in India through Reliance’s Jio World Plaza in the near future. IndiaRetailing reported in November 2022 that the mall has earmarked about 1,000 sq. ft. in the shopping centre for the high-end café.

Shein

Three years after the app of Chinese fashion giant Shein was banned in India, Reliance Retail is all set to bring the brand back to the country through a strategic partnership. Indian government has approved the Reliance Retail – Shein partnership which covers sourcing, manufacture, and retail of Shein products.

Pull&Bear

Spanish multinational clothing company Inditex is strategising to introduce the urban style fashion brand Pull&Bear to India in 2024. The company is actively searching for retail spaces ranging from 5,000 to 6,000 sq. ft. within malls situated in key metropolitan areas such as New Delhi and Mumbai.

Bershka

Inditex is further planning to bring the high-street fashion brand Bershka to the Indian market in 2024. The clothing giant was in talks with the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru for a space to open Bershka there and the mall has earmarked around 5,000 sq. ft. on the upper ground floor of the shopping centre.

Eternal Journey

French luxury fragrance brand Eternal Journey is set to enter the Indian market by the end of 2024, partnering with Mumbai-based luxury beauty brand house Baccarose. The brand will have exclusive stores in India and its products will be placed in galleries, luxury hotels, concept stores and across e-commerce marketplaces.

The Coffee Club

Australian coffee chain, The Coffee Club, is on the verge of venturing into the Indian market, having appointed the New Delhi-based CK Israni Group as its master franchisee for India. CK Israni plans to open 100 cafes of the Australian brand in the next three to five years.

Foot Locker

US-based footwear and sportswear retailer Foot Locker is set to make its debut in the Indian market in 2024 under a deal with Indian multi-brand footwear retail company Metro Brands and cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, according to Business Standard.

Metro Brands, which has over 700 stores across India, holds exclusive ownership and management rights for Foot Locker stores within the country. Nykaa Fashion will oversee the operation of Foot Locker’s India website and also feature the brand’s products on its own platform for retail.

