French fragrance brand Eternal Journey to enter India

Bengaluru: French luxury fragrance brand Eternal Journey is set to enter the Indian market by the end of 2024, partnering with Mumbai-based luxury beauty brand house Baccarose, a top company official told IndiaRetailing.

“We are entering the global market exclusively, distributing outlet by outlet, tailor made for the type of consumers who resonate with and embrace our brand message. I strongly believe that India can become one of our biggest markets given that our brand philosophy is intertwined with the oldest spiritual traditions of Indian culture,” said Pierre Raven, founder of Eternal Journey.

The brand will have offline stores in India and its products will be placed in multi-brand outlets (MBOs), galleries, luxury hotels, concept stores and across e-commerce marketplaces.

“My plan is to offer people a comprehensive experience encompassing luxury, music, and well-being all within a single space,” said Raven. The company is eyeing Hyderabad for its first exclusive brand outlet (EBO).

For the past three decades, Raven has been involved in the fragrance industry, working as a distributor and consultant with brands such as Paco Rabanne, Dolce & Gabbana, Galliano and Thierry Mugler and in 2023, he started his own brand.

Eternal Journey has a presence in 13 countries spanning across Middle East, Europe, Baltics, Asia, and South America, and its products are exclusively available in 140 MBOs.

Founded in 1984 by Hemansu Kotecha, Baccarose claims to be a leader in distributing international luxury beauty brands in India and caters to a multi-tier distribution network with 16 warehouses across India.

“My brand needed a representative that has long experience in the luxury perfume industry in India and a long history in the retail industry. For me, Baccarose was one of the companies which would appreciate the quality of my brand and be able to convey the message to the right consumers,” added Raven.

Baccarose currently manages more than 65 brands on e-commerce platforms with over 5,000 points of sale and works with retailers such as Sephora, Nykaa, Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle.

“The decision to bring international perfume brands into the Indian market is driven by the country’s growth potential, evolving consumer behaviour, and opportunities presented by digital channels, enabling international brands to establish a strong presence and capture market share,” said Kadambari Lakhani, director of Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd.

In the fiscal year (FY) 2024, Baccarose partnered with brands such as Dr Irena Eris, Laura Mercier, Diego Dalla Palma, Peri Pera and Nip n Fab in cosmetics and Alexandre.J, Micallef and Eternal Journey in the niche fragrance portfolio.