Shoppers Stop’s Intune opens 2 new stores

Intune’s 17th store is located at Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, while its 18th store is at Eva The Mall, Vadodara, Gujarat

Bengaluru: Department store chain Shoppers Stop’s value fashion format Intune has launched its two outlets, one in Gujarat and the other in Thiruvananthapuram, a company official wrote on social media.

Its 17th store is located at Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, while its 18th store is at Eva The Mall, Vadodara, Gujarat.

“As we start wrapping up an unforgettable year of firsts for all of us at team Intune, we take immense pride in adding two more cities to our fast-growing city footprint – Baroda and Thiruvananthapuram,” Devang Parikh, business head of Intune said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new stores.

“Not only are the stores new, the product in-store also is and we’ve launched a lot of interesting stuff for you to check out,” he added.

Intune caters to young families with clothing and accessories at prices starting at Rs 199.

The format debuted in June with two stores in Hyderabad and a store in Mumbai on a trial basis. The company plan was to open about two dozen Intune outlets in the current fiscal year ending March 2024, according to a previous press release.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. was established in 1991 by property developer K Raheja Corp with its first store in Andheri, Mumbai. Today, the company operates over 106 department stores in more than 56 cities, over 7 premium home concept stores, 88 speciality beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SSBeauty, and 23 airport doors and 18 Intune stores.