Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessLatest News

The Body Shop India to expand to 100 more brand touchpoints by 2025

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
53
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The brand is now looking at double-digit growth with focus on expansion in travel retail, standalone, beauty specialty and quick commerce segments

Bengaluru: British-born beauty brand The Body Shop is planning to expand its footprint with the addition of 100 more brand touchpoints by 2025, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

“India is one of the top markets for The Body Shop globally. Our consistent growth reflects the popularity of The Body Shop and the immense opportunities we are tapping into in the country,” said Vishal Chaturvedi, vice president – retail and operations at The Body Shop.

“We will continue to scale up and focus on omni-channel expansion while leveraging newer opportunities in high convenience formats to build stronger brand affinity in India,” he added.

The brand now is looking at double-digit growth with focus on expansion in travel retail, standalone, beauty specialty and quick commerce segments.

Recently, the retailer has collaborated with Indian actress Diana Penty to endorse its British Rose body care line within the Indian market.

The Body Shop has been operational in India since 2006 under the management of Quest Retail Pvt Ltd, a Delhi-based cosmetic manufacturing company. 

At present, it has 200 stores nationwide and it caters to over 1500 cities through its online reach as well as marketplace partnership with e-commerce brands.

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, the beauty retailer currently operates around 2,500 retail locations in more than 80 countries.

Recently, Quest Retail said to media that the Indian operations of cosmetics firm The Body Shop will not be impacted by the restructuring in the UK. Read more about it here.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleAnagha R Ratna -

Zudio launches its 506th store in New Delhi

Located at Infinity SK Mall, East Delhi, it is the 12th Zudio store in Delhi Bengaluru: Tata Group’s value retail fast...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.