The Body Shop India to expand to 100 more brand touchpoints by 2025

The brand is now looking at double-digit growth with focus on expansion in travel retail, standalone, beauty specialty and quick commerce segments

Bengaluru: British-born beauty brand The Body Shop is planning to expand its footprint with the addition of 100 more brand touchpoints by 2025, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

“India is one of the top markets for The Body Shop globally. Our consistent growth reflects the popularity of The Body Shop and the immense opportunities we are tapping into in the country,” said Vishal Chaturvedi, vice president – retail and operations at The Body Shop.

“We will continue to scale up and focus on omni-channel expansion while leveraging newer opportunities in high convenience formats to build stronger brand affinity in India,” he added.

The brand now is looking at double-digit growth with focus on expansion in travel retail, standalone, beauty specialty and quick commerce segments.

Recently, the retailer has collaborated with Indian actress Diana Penty to endorse its British Rose body care line within the Indian market.

The Body Shop has been operational in India since 2006 under the management of Quest Retail Pvt Ltd, a Delhi-based cosmetic manufacturing company.

At present, it has 200 stores nationwide and it caters to over 1500 cities through its online reach as well as marketplace partnership with e-commerce brands.

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, the beauty retailer currently operates around 2,500 retail locations in more than 80 countries.

Recently, Quest Retail said to media that the Indian operations of cosmetics firm The Body Shop will not be impacted by the restructuring in the UK. Read more about it here.