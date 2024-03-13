Tasva opens new store at DLF Avenue, Saket

The company currently has five stores in Delhi

New Delhi: Ethnic wear brand Tasva has launched a new store at DLF Avenue Mall, Saket, New Delhi, a social media post by a company official said on Tuesday.

“Delighted to share! Tasva, now open at DLF Avenue Mall Saket, New Delhi! Step into a world of timeless elegance and luxury, where every piece tells a unique story. Can’t wait to welcome you to our stunning new space,” said Varun Sharma, Head of Retail Operations at Tasva | Aditya Birla Group in a LinkedIn post.

The company has five stores in Delhi per its official website’s details. According to IndiaRetailing Insights, Tasva opened over three new stores in October and November in cities like Jodhpur, Patna and Faridabad.

Started in 2021, Tasva is a subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), which the Aditya Birla Group owns. Tasva was incorporated by ABFRL in collaboration with Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani.

The company offers Sherwanis, traditional Kurta-Jackets, Bundis, exquisite Indo-western, and complementing accessories for festivals, parties, and special moments like your wedding.

According to the brand’s official website. it has a presence in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochin, Bhubaneshwar, Andheri, Jaipur, Ludhiana and Siliguri.