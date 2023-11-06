Tasva launches its first store in Jodhpur

The newly opened store is the first Tasva store in Jodhpur, the second in the state of Rajasthan and the 62nd in India

New Delhi: Ethnic wear brand Tasva has launched its first store in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, a company official announced in a LinkedIn post.

“Happy to announce the launch of TASVA | Aditya Birla Group x Tarun Tahiliani store no 62 at Jodhpur, Rajasthan Our first store in This Beautiful city I visited this location in the Month of March and Never thought it will Turn out so Beautiful,” said Tanveer Kaur, Regional Business Development Manager North & East India at Tasva.

The newly opened store is the first Tasva store in Jodhpur, the second in the state of Rajasthan and the 62nd in India.

Started in 2021, Tasva is a subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), which is owned by the Aditya Birla Group.

Tasva was incorporated by ABFRL in collaboration with Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani.

Tasva recently partnered with Unicommerce and implemented the Unicommerce platform across its channels to redefine its offline and online presence. Read more about it here.