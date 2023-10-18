Google News
Tasva partners with Unicommerce to elevate shopping experience

The ABFRL-Tarun Tahiliani created brand has implemented Unicommerce platform across its offline and online channels

New Delhi: Men’s ethnic wear brand Tasva has collaborated with Unicommerce, an e-commerce enablement SaaS platform, eyeing the elevated shopping experience across stores in the country, stated Unicommerce in a press release.

Tasva is promoted by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. and designer Tarun Tahiliani and operates through its brand outlets, e-commerce website and marketplaces.

The brand has implemented the Unicommerce platform across its channels to redefine its offline and online presence.

“India’s retail industry is at the cusp of the omnichannel revolution, where every brand is trying to integrate all its sales channels. We are glad to partner with Tasva and ensure that our technology will allow them to enhance the post-purchase experience and streamline operations,” said Kapil Makhija, chief executive officer, Unicommerce.

