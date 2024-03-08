Armani Exchange India’s A|X Press Play to be held in Pune

The event will be held at Kopa Mall, Koregaon Park, Pune, on 9-10 March 2024

Bengaluru: Italian apparel and accessories brand Armani Exchange (A|X) will conduct the third edition of A|X Press Play, a two-day cultural event at Kopa Mall, Koregaon Park, Pune, on 9-10 March 2024, the shopping centre said in a press release on Friday.

A|X Press Play will feature a fusion of global and local music, curated by both internationally acclaimed electronic artists and local talents.

Day one will see the likes of musical artists Dualist Inquiry (DJ set), Todh Teri (live), Blurry Slur X Orbs and Nariki taking the stage, while the second day will have performances by Kohra, Prismer, Mogasu X Baawra, and Aayna. Audiences can also experience hands-on interactive installations and projection mapping techniques.

Launched in 1991, Armani Exchange is Armani’s mass market sub-brand for fashion-conscious people. When it was launched, A|X took over parts of both the Armani Jeans and Armani Collezioni labels. Its products are available in over 31 countries and on the brand’s website.

A|X opened its first store in India at the Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi in October 2016. It entered the country in partnership with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group. Today it has over 17 stores in the country.