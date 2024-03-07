Bata launches 500th franchise store in India

With the inauguration of the 500th Franchise store in Bangalore, Bata India’s retail footprint expands to 2,150+ stores nationwide

New Delhi: Footwear major Bata India announced the launch of its 500th Franchise store in India on Thursday. Bata unveiled a larger-than-life CGI OOH celebrating ‘Bata 500 Franchise Store Family in India,’ to announce the milestone achievement.

With the inauguration of the 500th Franchise store in Bangalore, Bata India’s retail footprint expands to 2,150+ stores nationwide, comprising a diverse mix of Company-Owned Company-Operated (COCO), Franchise stores and Shop-in-Shop (SIS) stores.

“We are immensely grateful for the continued trust and unwavering support of our franchise partners who have been instrumental in our journey to reach this milestone. The inauguration of our 500th Franchise Store reaffirms Bata’s deep-rooted commitment to India and strengthens our resolve to nurture leaders of tomorrow,” said Abhinav Sharan, Head- Franchise Business, Bata India Limited.

“Together with our valued partners, we will continue this expansion journey to ensure that Bata’s quality and style are accessible to customers in every corner of the country,” he added further.

Bata’s Franchise model has played an integral role in its expansion strategy, serving as a pivotal engine driving growth and accessibility across diverse regions of India. Its dynamic approach has enabled the brand to penetrate deeper into untapped markets while fostering entrepreneurship opportunities for local partners. The success of the program is validated by the high return rate of franchise partners who have opened and continue to open multiple stores with Bata.