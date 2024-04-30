Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsSpeciality Retail

Fenesta opens showroom in Noida

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
28
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The exclusive showroom is in Noida’s Sector – 10

New Delhi: DCM Shriram Ltd.’s Fenesta has opened a new showroom at Noida, as per a press release on Tuesday.

The exclusive showroom, Furious Designs (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., is located at C-74, First Floor, Sector – 10 in the emerging NCR suburb.

It offers a range of products including windows and doors in various designs and colours.

The brand had earlier opened a new showroom Vcube Solutions at JB Complex, Noida Sector-104. Read the full article here

“We are excited to announce our newest opening, a strategic move to reach a wider audience across the country and sustain our market leadership,” said Saket Jain, Business Head, Fenesta.

“We have charted a great journey till now and look forward to many more landmarks ahead”, Jain added.

Gurgaon-based Fenesta is part of the Rs. 12,080 crore conglomerate DCM Shriram Ltd. The company boasts having crossed the 4 million installations.

It offers a complete customised end-to-end solution from survey, design, manufacture, delivery, installation and service to its customers.

Fenesta offers its products with categories in aluminium windows, doors, uPVC windows & door and solid panel doors categories in India. Fenesta has more than 300 dealer showrooms and 9 Signature Studios in 900 cities. The brand is also present in international markets like Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleAkshita Sharma -

Jockey opens a store at Bhavnagar, Gujarat

Jockey is looking to expand its presence in the state and is seeking franchise partner New Delhi: Jockey has opened...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.