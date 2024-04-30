Fenesta opens showroom in Noida

The exclusive showroom is in Noida’s Sector – 10

New Delhi: DCM Shriram Ltd.’s Fenesta has opened a new showroom at Noida, as per a press release on Tuesday.

The exclusive showroom, Furious Designs (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., is located at C-74, First Floor, Sector – 10 in the emerging NCR suburb.

It offers a range of products including windows and doors in various designs and colours.

The brand had earlier opened a new showroom Vcube Solutions at JB Complex, Noida Sector-104. Read the full article here

“We are excited to announce our newest opening, a strategic move to reach a wider audience across the country and sustain our market leadership,” said Saket Jain, Business Head, Fenesta.

“We have charted a great journey till now and look forward to many more landmarks ahead”, Jain added.

Gurgaon-based Fenesta is part of the Rs. 12,080 crore conglomerate DCM Shriram Ltd. The company boasts having crossed the 4 million installations.

It offers a complete customised end-to-end solution from survey, design, manufacture, delivery, installation and service to its customers.

Fenesta offers its products with categories in aluminium windows, doors, uPVC windows & door and solid panel doors categories in India. Fenesta has more than 300 dealer showrooms and 9 Signature Studios in 900 cities. The brand is also present in international markets like Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan.