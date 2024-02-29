Snitch to open its second store at Surat

The new Snitch store will open to the public on 1 March at VR Mall in Surat

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based men’s fashion and apparel brand Snitch plans to open its second store on Friday, 1 March 2024, a top executive told Indiaretailing.

The new 1200 sq. ft. mega store will be functional at VR Mall in Surat, founder Siddharth Dungarwal said. This is part of the company’s plans to open eight new offline stores across the major cities of India to establish a robust physical presence. To fulfil its ambitions, the company has been hiring top talent in the area.



“We are thrilled to introduce our latest retail Store to the vibrant community of Surat,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, Founder of Snitch, “At Snitch we are dedicated to providing unparalleled quality, innovation, and customer service, and our new store is a testament to that commitment. We believe Surat is one of the highly potential markets for the brand, and therefore, we have made our presence in the city with a commitment to serving customers with niche designs and quality.”

It recently appointed Varun Muralidharan, formerly with Bestseller India, to lead retail operations and projects. Muralidharan will be joining Snitch on Friday. Last month, the company announced hiring Mayur Ashtekar from Rare Rabbit as lead for business development and offline expansion.

The company has acquired about 1.5 million customers now, and the target is to reach 25 million plus consumers in the next four years. In addition, it also plans an IPO by FY29, said news agency PTI in an earlier report.

Started in the year 2020 as a D2C brand, Snitch made headlines by appearing on Shark Tank India Season 2 and being the only brand to secure an all-Shark Deal. Snitch has also raised Rs 110 crore in its Series A funding round. Currently, the brand has one store in Bengaluru and around eight in the pipeline in states like Gujarat and Karnataka.

Over the next few quarters, the brand has extensive plans to open up 15 such stores across prime locations across India.