Snitch appoints Varun Muralidharan as lead retail operations, projects

Before this, Muralidharan was working with Bestseller India as the retail manager

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based men’s fashion and apparel brand Snitch has appointed Varun Muralidharan as the lead retail operations and projects head, according to a release by the company on Tuesday.

Before this, Muralidharan was working with Bestseller India as its retail manager.

With a background in retail operations, business development and marketing, Muralidharan is expected to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to Snitch, the release added.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr Muralidharan to our team. His exceptional leadership skills and enthusiasm for transforming the retail landscape make him the ideal employee for initiating new business opportunities and Strategic offline Expansions,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, founder, Snitch.

As lead retail operations and projects head, Muralidharan will oversee the entire spectrum of Snitch’s retail operations. His main focus will be on Store Operations management for overseeing day-to-day activities within retail stores, including inventory management, staffing, customer service, and sales performance. Additionally, he will be responsible for customer experience enhancement for developing initiatives to improve customer satisfaction, loyalty, and retention through enhanced service, personalized experiences, and efficient checkout processes for the company.

Started in the year 2020 as a D2C brand, Snitch made headlines by appearing on Shark Tank India Season 2 and being the only brand to secure an All Shark Deal. Snitch has also recently raised Rs 110 crore in its Series A funding round.

Currently, the brand has its presence with one store in Bengaluru and around eight in the pipeline in states like Gujarat and Karnataka.