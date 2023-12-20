Google News
The Love Co. partners with WH Smith to expand its reach in high-traffic locations

The skincare brand is actively exploring opportunities to introduce new product lines and exclusive offerings

New Delhi: Skincare brand The Love Co. announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with high street retailer WH Smith to expand its reach and showcase its products at WH Smith stores in various high-traffic locations.

WH Smith’s network includes offline stores in all major national and international locations.

Both companies aim to expand their retail presence and products across various locations, according to a press release shared by The Love Co.

The skincare brand is also exploring opportunities to introduce new product lines and exclusive offerings to strengthen its position in the retail market.

Hemang Jain, Chief Executive Officer of The Love Co., said, “ We are thrilled to partner with WHSmith and bring our brand’s innovative products to high-traffic locations. This collaboration will expand our reach and align with our commitment to fostering creativity and connection.”

The Love Co. products are already available in WH Smith stores at airports and Tata 1mg offline stores. The brand was founded in Haryana in 2019 by Hemang Jain, Pulkit Jain, and Rashina Jain.

