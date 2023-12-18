Victoria’s Secret enters Hyderabad

Located at Inorbit Mall, the new store marks the brand’s fifth exclusive brand outlet (EBO) in the country

Bengaluru: American intimate speciality retailer Victoria’s Secret has entered Hyderabad with the launch of its first retail store in the city located at Inorbit Mall, Madhapur, a mall official wrote on social media on Sunday.

This launch marks the brand’s fifth store in the country and second store in South India, after the one at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru that it opened recently.

“Exciting times ahead as we proudly unveil a new chapter in our commitment of Inorbit, Hyderabad 2.0,” said Saurav Rukhaiyar, assistant general manager – leasing at Inorbit Malls Pvt. Ltd. in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new outlet.

The store carries the full range of Victoria’s Secret beauty products and accessories, featuring the newly launched Bare Rose collection and limited-edition holiday offerings like Bombshell Magic.

Victoria’s Secret operates in the Indian market through its partner Apparel Group India. In 2021, the global chain made its debut in India through its e-commerce platform victoriassecret.in., offering fragrances, beauty and personal care products.

In 2022, it marked its physical presence in the country with the launch of its flagship store at Palladium Mall in Mumbai, and subsequently, other stores at Ambience Mall (New Delhi), Phoenix Mall of the Millenium (Pune) and Phoenix Mall of Asia (Bengaluru).

American lingerie, clothing, and beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret was founded in 1977 by brothers Roy and Gaye Raymond. Today, the company boasts a global presence with approximately 1,360 retail stores located in 70 countries, as per its official website.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail giant based in Dubai, UAE. The company has over 2,025 stores across more than 14 countries and markets more than 80 brands including global brands such as Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, Call it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza and R&B Fashion.