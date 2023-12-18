Google News
Lifestyle brand Chumbak reopens Delhi’s Hauz Khas store with a personalized touch

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The renewed store will feature India-inspired collectables, art-deco pieces, and thoughtfully-crafted accessories

New Delhi: After a brief hiatus for a makeover, lifestyle brand Chumbak reopened its Hauz Khas store on December 18. The new store will offer a personalized touch to its customers, the brand announced in a release on Monday.

The renewed store promises an enhanced customer experience and will feature Chumbak’s India-inspired collectables, including an elaborate range of art-deco pieces and thoughtfully crafted accessories.

Customers will find a new collection of home decor, designer dinnerware, bed linen, bags for women, among other products. They can also explore new arrivals and exclusive items during reopening celebrations.

Shubhra Chadda, Co-founder & Director, Product and Design, Chumbak, said, “We’re excited to welcome our valued customers back to our recently redesigned Hauz Khas store.”

Chumbak was founded in 2010 by husband-wife duo Shubhra Chadda and Vivek Prabhakar. The company offers products in categories across home decor, fashion, accessories, and personal care. In June, the brand launched a circular technology initiative called Relove that allows Chumbak customers to re-sell their pre-loved Chumbak products to interested buyers on its website. Read all about it here.

