Lifestyle brand Chumbak launches circular technology initiative Relove

Relove allows Chumbak customers to re-sell their pre-loved Chumbak products to interested buyers on its website

Bengaluru: Design-centric brand Chumbak has announced adopting circular technology initiative Relove. The initiative allows Chumbak customers to re-sell their pre-loved Chumbak products to interested buyers on the Chumbak website, a release said.

“Chumbak was born as a brand that manufactured in small, mindful batches. Over the years, we’ve kept our inventory forecasting conservative to avoid overproduction and wastage. With Relove, we’re taking our commitment to conservation a step further by enabling our customers to sell their preloved Chumbak products on our platform,” said Vasant Nangia, chief executive officer of Chumbak.

Relove powers fashion brands with technology to enable the resale and liquidation of damaged inventory. By going circular, brands are able to acquire new customers, build customer loyalty and become more sustainable by extending the life of products, the brand added.

“We are so honoured to be Chumbak’s chosen partner to power its resale initiative. With advanced technology, newer sustainable models are possible in retail. This is a big step towards reducing the brand’s carbon footprint while helping its customers,” said Kirti Poonia, co-founder of Relove.

Chumbak was founded in 2010 by husband-wife duo Shubhra Chadda and Vivek Prabhakar. The company offers products in categories across home décor, fashion, accessories, and personal care.