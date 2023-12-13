Soch Apparels opens 45th store in Bengaluru

Google News
Located at Commercial Street, the new Soch store is spread across 2,000 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru: Ethnic wear brand Soch Apparels has opened its 45th store in Bengaluru, the retailer said in a press release on Tuesday. Located on the Commercial Street, the new outlet is spread across 2,000 sq. ft. of retail space. 

The store showcases Soch’s offerings including sarees, churidar sets, dresses, kurtas, lehengas, and fusion wear. 

“This is a big milestone moment for the brand, 18 years since the first store in the city in Koramangala, to now opening the 45th store in the city has been an amazing journey. Soch has received immense love from the style-conscious women of the city and we continue to thrive to give the city an unparalleled shopping experience,” said Vinay Chatlani, co-founder of Soch Apparels.

Soch Apparels was founded in 2005 with its first retail store at Forum Mall, Bengaluru. In August 2022, the company crossed the 150 stores mark. 

Today, the brand has over 170 stores across 68 cities, and its e-commerce site servicing over 30,000 pin codes. In addition to standalone stores and online channels, Soch also retails through shop-in-shop formats and online marketplaces like Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Snapdeal, Nykaa, and Tata Cliq.

