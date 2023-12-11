Google News
Desi Meals brand BOX8 opens new store in Pune

Image Credit: LinkedIn
The new BOX8 store will be the third store in the Wakad region of Pune

New Delhi: Indian desi meals brand BOX8 has announced the opening of a new store at the Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Pune according to a social media post by Pratik Atul Shah, Head Expansion and Revenue, Eatclub Brands (Formerly BOX8).

The new store will be the brand’s third store in the Wakad region of Pune.

“The incredible support from Wakad’s wonderful community has propelled us from one store to now our third within Wakad,” Shah said in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the store.

“Our journey is a testament to the love and trust our customers place in us. We are committed to following and exceeding their expectations wherever our customers go,” Shah added.

Founded in 2012 by IIT alumni Anshul Gupta and Amit Raj, BOX8 (now Eatclub Brands) is also a technology-first, full-stack cloud kitchen company.

The company’s brands include MOJO Pizza, BOX8, Itminaan Biryani, Globo Ice Creams, NH1 Bowls, ZAZA 22 Spice Biryani, LeanCrust Pizza, and Mealful Rolls.

Eatclub brands has over 120 stores spread across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad.

The official Eatclub mobile application has over 1 million downloads across iOS and Android operating systems. According to the data from the company website, it serves over 22,000+ meals daily across 100+ outlets in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, & Gurgaon.

