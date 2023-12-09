Google News
spot_img
spot_img
In Focus

Retail Employees’ Day: From An Idea To A Movement

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
16
0
Image Credit: IndiaRetailing
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

How Retail Employees’ Day, celebrated on 12 December every year and which seeks to recognise the efforts of retail associates, has grown over the years to become a global phenomenon

New Delhi: Retail Employees’ Day (RED) is a day that is exclusively dedicated to the backbone of the retail industry – retail employees.

RED was conceptualised by the Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India (TRRAIN) and is celebrated in partnership with RAI (Retailers Association of India), on the 12th of December every year.

The significance of shop floor employees, especially, among retail employees, is undeniable as they are essentially the ‘face’ of the business – they hold the relationship with the customer – and the effective engagement of these employees is a fundamental part of successful workforce management. It is in this spirit that RED was launched.

RED aims to encourage both employers and customers to recognise the efforts of retail associates and express gratitude for their untiring support.

This appreciation helps employees feel valued and builds genuine relationships between employees, employers and customers. RED helps create loyalty, boosts performance, and nurtures positive attitudes amongst retail employees.

Today, the idea has grown to become a global movement celebrated in 24 countries across the world. In fact, on this day in 2020, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with the Retail Employees’ Day, message. With RED just around the corner, we look at key milestones it has reached over the years.
Latest News
Food & BeverageSandeep Kumar -

The Indian QSR Spread

An overview of the quick service restaurants segment in India The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market in India is...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In