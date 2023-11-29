Havells’ consumer durables brand Lloyd enters Middle East market

Havells acquired Lloyd in 2017. The brand has two manufacturing units at Ghiloth in Rajasthan and Sri City in Andhra Pradesh with a combined annual manufacturing capacity of 20 lakh air conditioners in India

New Delhi: Havells India Ltd on Wednesday said its consumer durables brand Lloyd has forayed into the Middle East market through a distribution partnership with Dubai-based TeknoDome.

Lloyd’s focus in the Middle East encompasses a range of technologically advanced and energy-efficient products and the company has introduced a portfolio, including a premium range of ACs, front-load and semi-automatic washing machines, frost-free and side-by-side refrigerators and LED TV range, Havells India said in a statement.

Havells India Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said the company’s commitment has been expanding its international presence.

“We take pride in Making in India for the world. Lloyd has been synonymous with innovation and trust in India, and we are confident that our range of products will resonate with the preferences and lifestyle of the Middle East market,” he added.

On the partnership with Havells, TeknoDom Chairman and Managing Director Saket Gaurav said, “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products to our customers.”

Havells acquired Lloyd in 2017. The brand has two manufacturing units at Ghiloth in Rajasthan and Sri City in Andhra Pradesh with a combined annual manufacturing capacity of 20 lakh air conditioners in India.

Lloyd has roped in actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Mohanlal as brand ambassadors in the UAE region, Havells said.