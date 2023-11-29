QSR chain Fat Tiger opens store in Ardee Mall, Gurgaon

The chain is also managed by Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra’s brother, Sahaj Chopra

New Delhi: Gurgaon-based QSR chain, Fat Tiger has opened a new outlet in Ardee Mall, Gurgaon on Wednesday, a release by the company stated.

According to the company release, Fat Tiger‘s menu showcases a diverse selection of dishes that includes burgers, momos and pasta. It also caters to a wide range of dietary preferences, offering vegetarian options as well.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce our newest outlet in Ardee Mall, Gurgaon,” said Sahil Arya, Founder, Fat Tiger.

“We strive to offer our patrons exceptional food experiences, and this expansion allows us to share our culinary passion with even more food enthusiasts in the region,” added Arya.

The chain is also managed by Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra’s brother, Sahaj Chopra.

With over 35 stores across India, Fat Tiger expects to quickly become the go-to destination for foodies and families.