Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Food & BeverageFood ServiceLatest News

QSR chain Fat Tiger opens store in Ardee Mall, Gurgaon

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
2
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The chain is also managed by Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra’s brother, Sahaj Chopra

New Delhi: Gurgaon-based QSR chain, Fat Tiger has opened a new outlet in Ardee Mall, Gurgaon on Wednesday, a release by the company stated.

According to the company release, Fat Tiger‘s menu showcases a diverse selection of dishes that includes burgers, momos and pasta. It also caters to a wide range of dietary preferences, offering vegetarian options as well.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce our newest outlet in Ardee Mall, Gurgaon,” said Sahil Arya, Founder, Fat Tiger.

“We strive to offer our patrons exceptional food experiences, and this expansion allows us to share our culinary passion with even more food enthusiasts in the region,” added Arya.

The chain is also managed by Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra’s brother, Sahaj Chopra.

With over 35 stores across India, Fat Tiger expects to quickly become the go-to destination for foodies and families.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Malabar Gold & Diamonds unveils its first store in Canada

Spread across 7,800 sq. ft., the new outlet is the largest jewellery store in Canada housing over 30,000 designs...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In