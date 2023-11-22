Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Latest NewsResults

Honasa Consumer’s profit rises 93% to Rs 29.4 crore in September quarter

PTI
By PTI
1
0
Mamaearth store, Mumbai; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Its revenue from operations was up 20.85 per cent to Rs 496.10 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal. It was at Rs 410.49 crore in the same period a year ago

New Delhi: Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns FMCG brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, on Wednesday reported an almost two-fold increase in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 29.43 crore for the second quarter ended September.

It had a profit after tax of Rs 15.19 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from the company, which got listed on November 7.

Honasa Consumer’s revenue from operations was up 20.85 per cent to Rs 496.10 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal. It was at Rs 410.49 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 463.98 crore in the September quarter, up 18.25 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

In the latest September quarter, the company’s total income jumped 21.09 per cent to Rs 503.18 crore.

“Honasa has been able to deliver market-beating growths and constantly improve the profitability portfolio of the company. Our business has grown by 33 per cent Y-o-Y in H1 FY24 which is 3.8 times the median growth of FMCG companies in India,” its Chairman and CEO Varun Alagh said.

Shares of the company fell 4.05 per cent to close at Rs 352.10 on the BSE.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Reebok opens flagship store in Bengaluru

The new Reebok flagship store at Kammanahalli was inaugurated by Indian track and field athlete O.P. Jaisha New Delhi: Leading...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In