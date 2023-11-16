Google News
Malabar Gold & Diamonds reports 32% boost in Diwali Sales

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
The company attributes the rise to the festive offers it is extending to its customers

New Delhi: Jewellery retail chain Malabar Gold & Diamonds has received a warm response for its Diwali offers from its customers across the country leading to a 32% rise in Diwali sales, as compared to last year, the company said in a release on Thursday.

As part of the festive season, Malabar is offering exclusive offers on its array of jewellery in diamonds and precious gemstones till 19 November. These include a 30% off on the value of diamonds and 30% off on the making charges of gemstone and polki jewellery. Also, on purchases worth Rs. 30,000 or more, customers will receive 100 mg of gold as a gift. Apart from this, the company has also assured 100% exchange value when upgrading old Malabar diamond jewellery for new gold or diamond jewellery.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $5.2 billion, the company has a retail network of 335 outlets spread across 12 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centers, procurement centres, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA & the UK.

It also sells online through malabargoldanddiamonds.com.

Last month, Malabar opened its seventh outlet in Mumbai. Read more about it here.

