Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens its 7th outlet in Mumbai

Mumbai: Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds launched its seventh store in Mumbai on 21 October 2023, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday. Located at L.T. Road, near Veer Savarkar Garden in Borivali, the store spans over 10,000 sq. ft., across three floors.

The store was inaugurated by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is also the brand ambassador of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

“The Borivali store will further strengthen our association with the Maximum City. With an impressive range of collections, fair prices, a luxurious interior, great ambience, and exceptional customer service, the store will captivate the hearts of jewellery enthusiasts in the town,” M.P. Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group said.

Commenting on the launch of the store, Anil Kapoor said, “I have a long association with Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Their intricate craftsmanship and exquisite jewellery collections, transparent trade practices and policies and customer-focused approach have made them a leading name in the jewellery retail markets in India and beyond. Opening their store in my home city is definitely a special moment for me.”

The store boasts of a private lounge offering personalised service and a wedding arena exclusively for bridal jewellery shopping. The store showcases more than 20,000 designs comprising collections in bridal, solitaire, diamond, and lightweight jewellery. It also displays varieties from the sub-brands of Malabar, including Mine diamond jewellery, Ethnix handcrafted designs, Precia gemstone collections, and more.

As part of the inaugural offer, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has rolled out a few exclusive benefits at its new store. These include a free 100 mg gold coin on purchase of Rs. 30,000 worth of gold jewellery; 30% off on making charges on gemstone and polki jewellery; and 30% off on the diamond value.

HDFC credit card holders get an additional 5% instant discount, up to Rs. 3000 on purchases above Rs. 50,000.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group. With an annual turnover of $5.2 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally and today has a retail network of 333 outlets spread across 11 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, procurement centres, and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East, the USA and the UK. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 21,000 employees from over 26 countries working towards its continued success.