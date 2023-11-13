Travel brand Mokobara enters Mumbai

The new store of Mokobara is located on the ground floor of Phoenix Palladium mall, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Bengaluru: Travel and lifestyle brand Mokobara has launched its first store in Mumbai, a company official wrote on social media. The store is located on the ground floor of Phoenix Palladium mall in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

“Ecstatic to announce the launch of our very first store in Mumbai at Phoenix Palladium. First ones are always super special and the response we received from everyone today has been nothing less than phenomenal,” said Ayushi Yadav, head of business development at Mokobara in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new store.

The company marked its entry into brick-and-mortar retail in May 2023 with the launch of its first retail store in Bengaluru at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.

The Bengaluru-based direct to consumer (D2C) brand offers products including travel bags, briefcases, totes, slings, wallets and accessories.

In July, the company unveiled its second retail store on the 12th Main Road in Indiranagar, spanning 800 sq. ft. of real estate. This stand-alone outlet is Mokobara’s first flagship in the country. Recently, the retailer opened its third physical store in Bengaluru located at Phoenix Mall of Asia.

Mokobara was founded in early 2020 by Sangeet Agarwal and Navin Parwal as a direct-to-consumer online luggage brand. Apart from its physical stores, the brads also retails through its own e-commerce platform and other online marketplaces such as Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and Nykaa.

“Super excited to announce that we’ll be opening up multiple retail stores all across India very, very soon,” said Agrawal, founder at Mokobara in a social media post a month ago.

The brand is set to double down on omnichannel expansions and is targeting to launch over 20 retail stores in fiscal year (FY) 2024, as per a previous press release.