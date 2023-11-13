Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Latest NewsSpeciality Retail

IGP enters Dubai market, expects Rs 80 crore revenue in 1.5 years

PTI
By PTI
13
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Currently, the company claims to have an annual revenue of $40 million, or about Rs 320 crore

New Delhi: Online gifting platform IGP on Friday announced a foray into the Dubai market from where it expects to generate a revenue of $10 million, (Rs 80 crore) in the first 1.5 years, the company said on Friday.

The company claims to have an annual revenue of $40 million, or about Rs 320 crore.

“I am thrilled to announce our foray into the vibrant market of UAE. With an investment of $10 million and a dedicated team of over 100 professionals, we are set to transform gifting experiences in the region,” IGP founder Tarun Joshi said in a statement.

IGP is a global brand, our goal is to become the ultimate destination for flowers, cakes, and gifts, enriching the lives of millions in the UAE and, in the long term, across the entire Middle East,” he said.

The company has set up a warehouse of over 20,000 sq. ft. in Dubai.

Joshi said he expects to generate revenue of U$0 million in Dubai over a period of 18 months.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Bagline opens store in Bengaluru

The outlet is spread across 600 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia,...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In