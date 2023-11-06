Travel brand Mokobara opens its 3rd retail store in Bengaluru

The new store is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal, North Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Travel and lifestyle brand Mokobara has launched its third physical store in Bengaluru, a company official wrote on social media. The store is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal, North Bengaluru.

“It brings me great pleasure in announcing the launch of our third store in Bengaluru at Phoenix Mall of Asia!” said Ayushi Yadav, head of business development at Mokobara in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new store.

The company made its debut in offline retailing with the launch of its first retail store in Bengaluru in May 2023 at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.

Its second retail store was opened in July, situated on the 12th Main Road in Indiranagar. Spread across 800 sq. ft. of real estate, the outlet is Mokobara’s first flagship in the country.

Mokobara was founded in early 2020 by Agarwal and Navin Parwal as a direct-to-consumer online luggage brand. The Bengaluru-based startup offers products including travel bags, wallets and kits on its e-commerce platform and other online marketplaces such as Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and Nykaa.

The brand is set to double down on omnichannel expansions and is targeting to launch over 20 retail stores in fiscal year (FY) 2024, as per a previous press release.