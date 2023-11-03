Popeyes opens a new store in Mall of Asia in Bengaluru

The first Popeyes store in India was also launched in Bengaluru back in January 2022

New Delhi: The American fast-food brand Popeyes has launched its latest store in Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, Karnataka, a company official announced in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Abhilash M P, Business Development Manager at Popeyes said in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

This is the 14th store for Popeyes in Bengaluru, a city from where the US fried chicken brand made its India debut in 2022.

The new store is located in the newly opened Phoenix Group's Mall of Asia in Bengaluru.

So far, Jubilant the franchise operator of Popeyes in India has only opened Popeyes restaurants in southern India as part of its cluster approach and has rolled out the brand in cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Madurai and Manipal.

The company is also getting ready to enter the northern region of India eyeing 15-20 outlets in the next 6 months.

Founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1972 by Al Copeland, Popeyes is a fast-food brand known for its fried chicken. Currently, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. operates around 3,700 plus Popeyes across the globe.