Pantaloons launches ‘Pantaloons OnLoop’, a new tech-enabled store format

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.’s leading department store chain Pantaloons announced the grand launch of its first Pantaloons OnLoop store in JP Nagar, Bengaluru on Friday.

Pantaloons OnLoop is a technology-first experiential store, designed for the young and modern customer who is seeking fun and excitement in all they do.

The new store spread over a sprawling 70,000 sq. ft. offers sensory experiences beyond fashion. The store has smart trial rooms, an endless aisle, and a customisation zone with heat transfer technology as well as options like embroidered badges and customized bag tags.

It stocks more than 50 fashion brands across apparel, footwear, watches, sunglasses, cosmetics, bags and more.

The store will house renowned ethnic wear brands Tasva, Jaypore alongside Pantaloons exclusive brands like Rangmanch, Akkriti, Indus Route etc. Also present are sportswear classics such as Puma and Skechers, alongside brands like GIVA and Korean skincare brand Quench. The store also hosts the first Coco Leni eyewear store in Bengaluru.

Commenting on the launch of the new concept, Sangeeta Pendurkar, CEO, Pantaloons, Style Up and Marigold Lane said, “Pantaloons has over the years become a fashion playground for the young modern shopper. Taking this to the next level, I am delighted to introduce Pantaloons OnLoop as the ‘go-to’ destination for Gen Z, seeking all things lifestyle and fashion. Envisioned as a theatre of imagination, Pantaloons OnLoop offers the customer an unparalleled shopping experience.”

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 12,418 crore spanning retail space of 10.8 million sq. ft. (as of 31 March 2023), it is India’s first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse.

The company has a network of 3,977 stores across approximately 33,535 multi-brand outlets with 6,723 point of sales in department stores across India (as of 31 March 2023).