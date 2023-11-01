Rangita witnessed a growth of 6.5X amidst festive season

Among the top-performing cities, Rangita has enjoyed significant patronage from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai, collectively accounting for 34% of the brand’s total sales

New Delhi: Rangita, an Indian fashion label by Stellaro Brands has seen a 6.5-times increase in sales during the ongoing festive season, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday. The company has expanded its range of festive collections with a specific focus on Karva Chauth and Diwali.

“Our focus on understanding the evolving preferences of our consumer base has enabled us to curate a collection that resonates deeply with the essence of traditional Indian celebrations while infusing a modern touch,” said Manish Ahlawat, Director – Stellaro Brands.

Occasionwear ranging from Rs. 900-1200 saw a major upside. The regular day wear collection priced between Rs. 500-700 also saw a huge increase in demand. Kurta and Kurta’s sets were the highest selling with 40% of sales coming from just these two categories with an average selling price of Rs. 1000 plus.

Since its launch in January 2023, Rangita has maintained a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 50%. Rangita’s latest collection is readily available on various e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, AJIO, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata Cliq, and Snapdeal among others.