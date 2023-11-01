Google News
E-Commerce

Amazon surpasses 1.1 GW clean energy capacity in India

PTI
By PTI
PTI

The e-commerce brand added a new 198-megawatt wind farm project in Osmanabad, Maharashtra

New Delhi: E-commerce and cloud company Amazon has surpassed 1.1 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in India with an addition of its new 198-megawatt wind farm project in Osmanabad, Maharashtra, the company said on Tuesday.

With this, the company now has 50 wind and solar projects across India.

The announced addition of “a new 198 megawatt (MW) wind farm in Osmanabad, Maharashtra, bringing the company to 50 wind and solar projects across India and surpassing 1.1 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity.”

The company said that in addition to being the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy globally — a position that Amazon has held since 2020 — Amazon has also become the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in India.

“Amazon’s wind and solar projects will help power all our operations with 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025, while also bringing jobs and economic benefits to India’s communities.

“We’re eager to continue contributing to India’s economic and environmental goals as part of Amazon’s commitment to become a more sustainable business,” Abhinav Singh, Vice President, Operations at Amazon India, said in a statement.

Between 2014 to 2022, the company’s wind and solar farms have helped generate an estimated $349 million (about Rs 2,885 crore) of direct and indirect investment for India’s communities, Amazon said.

“They have also contributed approximately $87 million (about Rs 719 crore) to the country’s total GDP, and supported more than 20,600 local full-time equivalent jobs in 2022 alone, according to a new economic model developed by Amazon,” the statement said.

