Nexus Select Trust elevates Deepak Zutshi as cluster head for north India

New Delhi: Leading shopping centre player Nexus Select Trust has promoted Deepak Zutshi as the new cluster head for north India as per the retail veteran’s social media post.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Cluster Head/Vice President at Nexus Select Trust!” wrote Zutshi in a LinkedIn post on Monday, announcing his elevation to the new position.

A 17-year veteran in the retail industry, Zutshi had previously served in prominent roles for leasing at the Select Citywalk Mall, one of India’s premier shopping centres where Zara, H&M, and Massimo Dutti among other swish global brands made their India debuts.

In October 2019, Zutshi was elevated as the centre head of Select Citywalk Mall.

Earlier this year, Select Citywalk had merged with Blackstone-backed Nexus Group to become part of a retail assets-led Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). The combined group was later rechristened as Nexus Select Trust and listed on the National Stock Exchange. Zutshi will report to Nirzar Jain, chief leasing officer for Nexus Malls.

In his new role, Zutshi will oversee Nexus Elante in Chandigarh, Nexus Amritsar 1, Nexus Celebration in Udaipur and Nexus Select Citywalk in New Delhi.

Zutshi’s elevation comes weeks after his immediate manager Yogeshwar Sharma quit Nexus Select in September. Sharma was the regional director for north for Nexus Select, overseeing a host of north India malls including Nexus Elante in Chandigarh, Nexus Amritsar 1, Nexus Celebration in Udaipur and Nexus Select Citywalk in New Delhi.