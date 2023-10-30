Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Latest NewsPeopleShopping Centres

Nexus Select Trust elevates Deepak Zutshi as cluster head for north India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
150
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

In his new role, Zutshi will oversee Nexus Elante in Chandigarh, Nexus Amritsar 1, Nexus Celebration in Udaipur and Nexus Select Citywalk in New Delhi

New Delhi: Leading shopping centre player Nexus Select Trust has promoted Deepak Zutshi as the new cluster head for north India as per the retail veteran’s social media post.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Cluster Head/Vice President at Nexus Select Trust!” wrote Zutshi in a LinkedIn post on Monday, announcing his elevation to the new position.

A 17-year veteran in the retail industry, Zutshi had previously served in prominent roles for leasing at the Select Citywalk Mall, one of India’s premier shopping centres where Zara, H&M, and Massimo Dutti among other swish global brands made their India debuts.

In October 2019, Zutshi was elevated as the centre head of Select Citywalk Mall.

Earlier this year, Select Citywalk had merged with Blackstone-backed Nexus Group to become part of a retail assets-led Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). The combined group was later rechristened as Nexus Select Trust and listed on the National Stock Exchange. Zutshi will report to Nirzar Jain, chief leasing officer for Nexus Malls.

In his new role, Zutshi will oversee Nexus Elante in Chandigarh, Nexus Amritsar 1, Nexus Celebration in Udaipur and Nexus Select Citywalk in New Delhi.

Zutshi’s elevation comes weeks after his immediate manager Yogeshwar Sharma quit Nexus Select in September. Sharma was the regional director for north for Nexus Select, overseeing a host of north India malls including Nexus Elante in Chandigarh, Nexus Amritsar 1, Nexus Celebration in Udaipur and Nexus Select Citywalk in New Delhi.

Latest News
FMCGPTI -

Marico net profit rises 17% to Rs 360 crore, revenue falls maginally to Rs 2,476 crore in Q2

Total expenses of Marico, which owns brands like Saffola, Parachute, and Livon, stood at Rs 2,038 crore during the...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In