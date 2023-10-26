Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleIn Focus

Marks and Spencer opens 100th store in India

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
428
0
Marks and Spencer at CP67 Mall in Mohali
Must Read
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

The new store, located at Linking Road, Santacruz West in Mumbai, will be inaugurated at 6 pm on 26 October 2023

Mumbai: British department store chain Marks and Spencer (M&S) is opening its 100th store in the country, the company announced on social media on Thursday. The new store, located at Linking Road, Santacruz West in Mumbai, will be inaugurated at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

“Our 100th store is opening today in Mumbai, marking a historic milestone in our India chapter. Carving out a legacy in the world of fashion, this achievement is the result of our team’s relentless pursuit of growth and the unwavering love and support of our customers,” Marks and Spencer announced on LinkedIn.

The global apparel, food and home-ware retailer entered India in partnership with Reliance in 2008. It is currently present across 100 markets globally through local partners and online channels.

Headquartered in Paddington, London, M&S opened its first store in 1884 and was founded by Michael Marks and Thomas Spencer in Leeds. As of 2023, there are 1,064 stores located in the UK, and 452 other store locations situated around the world, according to a report by Statista. Across its worldwide operations, the company employs approximately 66,000 people, the majority of whom are women.

Latest News
FoodIndiaretailing Bureau -

Haldiram’s opens foodcourt in Mumbai

Located at Acme Mall in Santacruz, it will offer a wide range of its popular dishes including Raj Kachori,...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In