Mumbai: British department store chain Marks and Spencer (M&S) is opening its 100th store in the country, the company announced on social media on Thursday. The new store, located at Linking Road, Santacruz West in Mumbai, will be inaugurated at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

“Our 100th store is opening today in Mumbai, marking a historic milestone in our India chapter. Carving out a legacy in the world of fashion, this achievement is the result of our team’s relentless pursuit of growth and the unwavering love and support of our customers,” Marks and Spencer announced on LinkedIn.

The global apparel, food and home-ware retailer entered India in partnership with Reliance in 2008. It is currently present across 100 markets globally through local partners and online channels.

Headquartered in Paddington, London, M&S opened its first store in 1884 and was founded by Michael Marks and Thomas Spencer in Leeds. As of 2023, there are 1,064 stores located in the UK, and 452 other store locations situated around the world, according to a report by Statista. Across its worldwide operations, the company employs approximately 66,000 people, the majority of whom are women.