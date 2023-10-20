DLF Malls kicks off the festive season with the first ever ‘DLF Malls Shopping Festival’

During the shopping festival customers can stand a chance to win prizes like an iPhone 15

New Delhi: As the Diwali festive season is coming closer, DLF Ltd has announced its first-ever shopping festival which will happen between 20th October 2023 and 19th November 2023 across the DLF malls.

DLF said the festival will offer occasions for customers to enjoy a combination of retail experience with food and entertainment.

During the shopping festival customers can stand a chance to win prizes like an iPhone 15, a Samsung Flip 5, a Mahindra Jawa Yezdi bike and an OSIM uRegal massage chair, the company said in a press release on Friday.

“We continue our pursuit of taking these experiences to the next level,” Pushpa Bector, senior executive director, DLF Retail said. “Marking this inaugural Shopping Festival as the first of many to come by DLF Malls, we take immense pleasure in setting a new benchmark for an elevated and holistic mall experience.”

DLF Mall of India in Noida, Avenue in Saket, and Promenade in Vasant Kunj among other shopping centres operated by the New Delhi-based real estate giant. On shopping of Rs 30,000 or above customers at the DLF Mall of India in Noida stand a chance to win a Mahindra Jawa Yezdi bike or customers can have a chance to win a Skoda Slavia on purchases of Rs 50,000 or above at DLF CyberHub in Gurugram.

DLF was incorporated in 1946 by Chaudhary Raghvendra Singh. Currently, the company operate a total of 8 retail properties in Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh.