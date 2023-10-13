Iconic concept stores across the globe

From trendy sports apparel in Chicago and captivating bookstores in China, to eyewear boutiques in Dubai and Danish designs in Copenhagen, these stores are reinventing the shopping experience

Mumbai: The shopping experience is evolving rapidly, with people seeking more excitement and creativity in stores. In response, the global retail industry is embracing significant changes to provide novel and engaging ways to shop. From the adoption of cutting-edge technology to the rise of experiential and concept stores, retailers are pushing the envelope to create unforgettable and immersive experiences that leave a lasting impact on customers.

This article will introduce you to captivating stores from around the world that go beyond mere shopping—they offer unique journeys and adventures. From trendy sports apparel in Chicago and captivating bookstores in China, to eyewear boutiques in Dubai and Danish designs in Copenhagen, these stores are reinventing the shopping experience.

Gentle Monster

Gentle Monster, a South Korean eyewear brand, combines art and retail seamlessly. Launched in 2021, the brand’s unique concept store in Dubai focuses on ‘Evolution,’ featuring kinetic installations and video artwork that convey the intersection of tension and beauty.

Visitors to its flagship store in Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates embark on a journey through evolving installations, sculptures, and handcrafted objects that explore themes like ‘future farms.’

Spread across 3,163 sq. ft., the store presents diverse reflections on the future of agriculture, including robots working in fertile environments.

Gentle Monster stores operate worldwide, including in South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Ikea

Ikea‘s concept store in Vienna resembles an enormous, glossy shelving unit. Designed by Querkraft Architekte, the store features over 150 trees integrated into a series of green facades and is spread across 300,000 sq. ft.

The roof terrace offers both scenic views and a cooling effect, akin to an air conditioner. Spread across seven floors, visitors can explore retail areas, a mezzanine level, outdoor spaces, and even opt for a unique stay at the hostel on the top two floors.

L’Oreal Paris

A collaborative effort of the beauty brand L’Oreal Paris with design agency AKQA, the space allows consumers to collect L’Oreal Paris discount points by participating in a bike ride along the streets of Paris. In-store, influencers can livestream from the “L’Oreal House of Worth.”

Personalization takes centre stage with face scanning technology providing skin analysis reports and coded keys for personalized product recommendations. Users can purchase recommended products in-store or add them to a digital shopping basket. Further, a personalized experience continues on users’ WeChat accounts via the L’Oreal mini-program.

Lululemon

The 1998-founded Canadian athletic apparel retailer’s store in Chicago’s Lincoln Park spans 20,000 sq. ft. This spacious store comprises two floors dedicated to men’s and women’s clothing, along with a newly launched personal care line.

Beyond shopping, the store offers a holistic experience with features like a restaurant, workout studios for activities such as hip-hop yoga, a meditation room, and plans for concerts and movie screenings.

Lululemon has more than 670 stores and a workforce of 34,000 employees worldwide.

Normann Copenhagen

Normann Copenhagen, founded in Denmark in 1999, is an international design brand rooted in Danish design traditions. Its collection includes furniture, lighting, textiles, and home accessories, characterized by clean lines and a playful twist.

Sold in over 80 countries, Normann Copenhagen is part store, part art installation. The brand’s constantly changing window displays and diverse product offerings make it a must-visit for lovers of minimalist Scandinavian style.

Zhongshuge

Zhongshuge, situated in Yangzhou, China, is a book lover’s paradise. Designed by Shanghai-based architecture firm X+Living, this two-story space is akin to a cathedral. Mirrored ceilings and gleaming black tile floors create an optical illusion of infinite bookshelves. Spread across 10,700 sq. ft., the first floor hosts a cafe and a children’s area with bamboo bookcases adorned with pandas. Upstairs, a balcony provides comfortable seating for reading, working, and socializing.