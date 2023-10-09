Tata opens its Apple-reseller Tribe store in Gujarat

The new store is located at Gota, SG Highway in Ahmedabad

Mumbai: Tata Group’s Croma has opened its Apple reseller store, Tribe in Gujarat, a company official announced on social media on Sunday. The new store is located at Gota, SG Highway in Ahmedabad.

“Happy to share our new footprint to indulge in tech world.. from the House of Tata – TRiBE By Croma – Exclusive Apple Reseller.. now open at Gota, SG Highway, Ahmedabad,” Sudesh Mahajan, regional manager-Croma posted on Linkedin.

As per media reports Tata plans to open around 100 small exclusive Apple stores in the coming years in high streets and in malls in various cities.

Founded in 2006, Croma is an electronics and consumer durables company owned by Infiniti Retail, a subsidiary of Tata Digital. Croma has 400 plus stores in India across 130 plus cities out of which 79 Croma are in Maharashtra.