Max Fashion to open 82 stores by year-end in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Indiaretailing Bureau
Max Fashion, Forum Mall
Indiaretailing Bureau

To mark the Dussehra celebrations, Max also inaugurated a giant 30 x 50 ft. traditional Bommaala Koluvu installation at the Forum Mall, Hyderabad

Mumbai: Dubai-based international retail chain Max Fashion is planning to expand its presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by opening 82 stores in the two states by year-end, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

“Hyderabad holds a special place for us; 64% of our sales come from the city in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh region. We look forward to serving even more customers and becoming an integral part of their festive celebrations,” stated, Peddiraju Anandram, regional business head, Max Fashion.

To mark the Dussehra celebrations, the value fashion brand also inaugurated a giant 30×50-ft. Bommaala Koluvu at the Forum Mall, Hyderabad. Bommaala Koluvu is a traditional arrangement of idols and dolls in step-like horizontal arrays based on elaborate themes. It is a custom that is a hallmark of Dussehra in South India.

Princess Sitara Ghattamaneni daughter of popular Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar instated the campaign. She unveiled the Bommaala Koluvu featuring over 100 mannequins, each narrating a story and styled in Max’s latest festive collection- Celestial pop.

“Max has always been the destination of Dasara shopping and this year we wanted to make it even bigger with regional nuance with pride by launching the largest and more unique Bommaala Koluvu,” Pallavi Pandey, vice president and head of marketing, India at Landmark Group – Max Fashion said.

Additionally, the brand has partnered with some of the old-age homes and orphanages to foster the age-old practice of gifting during this festive season.

Max Fashion was launched in May 2004 under the banner of the UAE-based Landmark Group. The retailer entered India in 2006 with its first store in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Today the company operates over 460 stores across more than 200 cities in India and over 850 stores globally with a presence in 19 countries.

Recently, Max Fashion opened its largest store in India in Kochi, spanning over 25,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

