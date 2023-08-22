Google News
Fashion & Lifestyle

Max Fashion unveils 6,000 sq. ft. pookalam installation in Kochi

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
49
0
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

Made with more than 8,000 clothes, the installation is displayed at Marine Drive Ground in Kochi

Bengaluru: At the launch of its largest store, Dubai-based international fast-fashion retailer Max Fashion unveiled a 6,000 sq. ft. pookalam (a design made on the floor much like a rangoli) crafted entirely with clothes instead of flowers as is traditionally done, the brand wrote on social media.

“We are excited to announce a significant milestone in conjunction with India’s largest Max store in Kochi! Presenting our latest feat – the creation of a super massive flower-inspired installation named ‘vastrakalam’ displayed at Marine Drive Ground in Kochi, Kerala,” said Max Fashion in a LinkedIn post while sharing the visuals of the launch.

Made with more than 8,000 clothes by Artist Dundhu, the installation was unveiled by South Indian actress Honey Rose. The assortment will be subsequently contributed to children in need through an NGO partnership.

Recently, Max Fashion opened its largest store in India in Kochi, spanning over 25,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

Max Fashion was launched in May 2004 under the banner of the UAE-based Landmark Group. The retailer entered India in 2006 with its first store in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Today the company operates over 465 stores across 200 cities in India and over 850 stores globally with a presence in 19 countries.

The brand is gearing up for steady expansion across top-tier and developing cities and aims to launch 100 stores in the coming year, according to a previous release.

