WoodenStreet launches in-house home furnishing brand Earthy Threads

Mumbai: Furniture company WoodenStreet has launched its in-house home furnishings brand, Earthy Threads, inspired by nature, the company announced in a press release. With this new vertical, the brand is targeting a revenue of an additional 100 crores in the next 12-18 months.

Commenting on the launch, Lokendra Ranawat, chief executive officer, WoodenStreet, said, “Our primary aim has always been to enhance the Indian home decor landscape. With Earthy Threads, we are taking a colossal leap in that direction. Not only does this brand reflect our passion for top-tier quality and design, but it also represents our vision for the future.”

The company has planned to integrate the Earthy Threads vertical into its 90 experience stores across pan India. Each dedicated space will span between 500 – 1000 sq. ft., offering a wide range of curtains, cushion covers, beddings, table runners, table linens, rugs and carpets, etc.

Founded in 2015, the brand currently operates over 90 brick-and-mortar across India and has more than 350 delivery hubs, delivering a huge range of over 30,000 home furniture, décor, and home furnishing products.