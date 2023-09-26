Uniqlo onboards Katrina Kaif as its first India brand ambassador

In the one-year partnership, Kaif will be seen in Uniqlo’s campaign films across digital and offline channels

Bengaluru: Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo has onboarded Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif as its first brand ambassador in India, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The enlisting of the Bollywood star comes barely ten days before the Tokyo-based retailer is making its entry into the Western India market with two stores opening in Mumbai next month.

“We are extremely pleased to have Katrina Kaif join us as Uniqlo’s first brand endorser in India,” said Tomohiko Sei, chief executive officer, Uniqlo India. “Katrina embodies a truly authentic personality. Her effortless and refined style resonates with Uniqlo’s philosophy of simple made better, focusing on evolving everyday clothing to improve people’s lives.”

“I am very excited about my partnership with Uniqlo. Uniqlo has been my go-to brand for my daily essentials and over the years I have admired how functional and innovative their products are,” said Kaif.

She made her debut in the brand’s Fall Winter 2023 campaign. The 15-second campaign film will go live across all media channels – print, digital, and outdoor advertising as well as be used as in-store promotional material.

“As a person of great humility, and someone who has fans from all walks of life, Katrina embodies lifewear, making her a natural partner for Uniqlo. Katrina will feature in our seasonal campaigns that will focus on our lifewear collections,” said Nidhi Rastogi, marketing director, Uniqlo India.

Uniqlo is a brand of Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., a Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Uniqlo is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the other brands from the group’s stable are GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand, and Helmut Lang.

The brand opened its first store in Hiroshima in 1984 and at present, it has more than 2,400 stores across the world including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America.

Uniqlo entered India in September 2019 with a large store at New Delhi’s Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj. Currently Uniqlo operates about 10 stores in Delhi NCR, Punjab and Lucknow. The Japanese fashion brand is planning to open about 6-8 stores in Mumbai and Pune in the next two years, sources familiar with the plans said to IndiaRetailing.