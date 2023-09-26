Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Latest NewsPeopleSupply Chain

Logistics startup COGOS appoints Prasad Katta as COO

PTI
By PTI
12
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

As COO, his primary objective will be to lead the charge in driving ongoing innovation and nurturing the company’s expansion, it said

Mumbai: Logistics startup COGOS on Tuesday announced the appointment of Prasad Katta as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) as well as a director on the company’s board.

In his role at COGOS, he will be responsible for the oversight of various key departments, including business development, operations, legal, MIS and business process improvement, among others, the company said in a statement.

As COO, his primary objective will be to lead the charge in driving ongoing innovation and nurturing the company’s expansion, it said.

“As we continue our journey towards pioneering innovation within the logistics industry, we have full confidence that Prasad will assume a pivotal role in driving us toward our objectives,” said Prasad Sreeram, CEO and co-founder of COGOS.

With over three decades of experience and a wealth of expertise in optimising teams and businesses to achieve their full potential, Prasad has previously been associated with L’Or al, TCS, Western Union (WU), and Wizz Financial (WF), the company said.

Latest News
E-CommercePTI -

Road secretary Anurag Jain, former DPIIT official Anil Agarwal join ONDC’s advisory council

With this, the total members of the ONDC's advisory council will be 13 New Delhi: Road, Transport and Highways Secretary...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In