Logistics startup COGOS appoints Prasad Katta as COO

Mumbai: Logistics startup COGOS on Tuesday announced the appointment of Prasad Katta as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) as well as a director on the company’s board.

In his role at COGOS, he will be responsible for the oversight of various key departments, including business development, operations, legal, MIS and business process improvement, among others, the company said in a statement.

As COO, his primary objective will be to lead the charge in driving ongoing innovation and nurturing the company’s expansion, it said.

“As we continue our journey towards pioneering innovation within the logistics industry, we have full confidence that Prasad will assume a pivotal role in driving us toward our objectives,” said Prasad Sreeram, CEO and co-founder of COGOS.

With over three decades of experience and a wealth of expertise in optimising teams and businesses to achieve their full potential, Prasad has previously been associated with L’Or al, TCS, Western Union (WU), and Wizz Financial (WF), the company said.