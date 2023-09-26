Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Clog London opens its first store

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
30
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

It caters to men’s footwear in leather segment and women footwear

New Delhi: Footwear brand Clog London has opened its first store at Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, the company said in a press release.

The brand was previously only present online on e-commerce websites like Myntra, Ajio, Tata Cliq and their own ecommerce website. It caters to men’s footwear in leather segment and women footwear. It has formal and casual range both for men and women.

 

Gopal Rathore  Founder and CEO of Clog London said “ “We have opened our first store in Jhansi and also planning to open 10-12 storesevery year. We have already signed few locations which will be operational soon”

 

The collection of Clog caters to mid and upper middle class segment. The brand has planned to open store across both malls and highstreets.

Latest News
Finance & FundingIndiaretailing Bureau -

Beauty brand Pilgrim raises $20 million series B funding

The brand is planning to deploy the funds in brand building, research and development and bolstering offline expansion within...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In