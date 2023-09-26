It caters to men’s footwear in leather segment and women footwear

New Delhi: Footwear brand Clog London has opened its first store at Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, the company said in a press release.

The brand was previously only present online on e-commerce websites like Myntra, Ajio, Tata Cliq and their own ecommerce website. It caters to men’s footwear in leather segment and women footwear. It has formal and casual range both for men and women.

Gopal Rathore Founder and CEO of Clog London said “ “We have opened our first store in Jhansi and also planning to open 10-12 storesevery year. We have already signed few locations which will be operational soon”

The collection of Clog caters to mid and upper middle class segment. The brand has planned to open store across both malls and highstreets.