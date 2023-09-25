Ex-cofounder of Paper Boat Neeraj Biyani unveils skincare brand Asaya

Conceptualized and formulated in Florida, Asaya offers its products across the brand’s official website, Amazon, Big Basket, JioMart and Flipkart

Bengaluru: Entrepreneurs including Neeraj Biyani, former co-founder of Paper Boat, as well as Vikash Singhal, Mandeep Bhatia, and Eeti Sharma, have introduced Asaya, a skincare brand for individuals with melanin-rich skin tones, the brand said in a press release.

“Building a brand takes time, but I firmly believe in Asaya’s compelling proposition, both in product and emotion. With Asaya, we aspire to empower women and men across India to challenge outdated beauty norms and really revel in the skin we are in,” said Biyani, co-founder of Asaya.

Conceptualized and formulated in Florida, Asaya offers a range of products across various platforms, including the brand’s official website, Amazon, Big Basket, JioMart and Flipkart starting at a price of Rs 449.

“Melanin-rich skin like ours is structurally different from other skin tones. For instance, it’s much more sensitive, and care for it needs to be hypoallergenic. At Asaya, we have tirelessly worked to ensure our formulae are melanin-first, and our products are designed for Indian skin’s specific needs,” said Dr. Arundathi Nagaraj, head – research board, Asaya.

Asaya presents its product line in two distinct categories: “under one sun” for sun protection, and “running deep” for hydration solutions. Its products are made with raw materials sourced from the USA, Europe, and Korea.

At present, the skincare brand has raised about $0.5 Million from angel investors and the founders themselves and in the next 4-6 months, it aims to raise $1.2 million, the release added.