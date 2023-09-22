House of Masaba opens new store in Delhi

House of Masaba has a total of 13 stores across India, out of which four are in Delhi

New Delhi: House of Masaba has launched its new store at Nexus Select Citywalk, Delhi, the mall announced on social media. The store is located on the first floor of the mall and is brand’s fourth in the city. The other three stores are in Mehrauli, Defence Colony and Khan market.

“The hallmark of fashion elegance, House of Masaba is now at Nexus Select CITYWALK. Located on the 1st floor, join us to witness this ardour for fashion and sophistication with the brand’s signature colours, motifs and aesthetics!” Select Citywalk posted on its official LinkedIn page.

House of Masaba is an apparel brand started by Masaba Gupta the daughter of famous Indian actress Neena Gupta and legendary West-Indian cricketer Vivian Richards. The concept of House of Masaba was introduced in 2009. The brand has a total of 13 stores across India out of which four are situated in Delhi, four in Mumbai, and one each in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Kolkata.