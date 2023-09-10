McDonald’s X Celebrity collaborations in 2023

Bollywood star Kartik Aryan to Dj snake, here is a list of celebrities From that McDonald’s partnered with in 2023 for curating many artist-based meals

New Delhi: Celebrity collaborations are a powerful way to connect with customers, which brands have been using for their benefit for several years. McDonald’s is one of the brands that has been leveraging celebrity collaborations well to derive tangible business benefits.

McDonald’s collaborates with celebrities to create curated meals for its customers comprising the celebrity’s favourite items from the McDonald’s menu.

McDonald’s first celebrity collaboration dates back to 1992 when the brand got together with basketball legend Michel Jordan to launch a McJordan Meal. However, the meal was only launched in Chicago area, which Jordan used to represent back then playing for Chicago Bulls. The meal had a quarter pounder cheese with bacon (McJordan special) which came with a side of fries and a drink.

The brand then launched a similar meal with popular rap artist Travis Scott on 8 September 2020. After launching the Travis Scott Meal, McDonald’s sales in the US rose by 4.6% in the third quarter of 2020, helping the brand recover from the losses suffered in the last quarter of Covid-19, as per media reports.

Multiple celebrity collaborations followed with artists like Sweetie, Jack Harlow and many others. McDonald’s is now implementing this idea in other countries as well INCLUDING IN INDIA.

Here are some of McDonald’s celebrity collaborations across the world in 2023:

New Jeans X McDonald’s On 26 June, McDonald’s Thailand announced its much-awaited collaboration with the prominent K-pop band New Jeans. It gained a lot of attention as New Jeans announced their new album, “Get Up” just few days before this collaboration on 19 June. The McDonald’s X New Jeans meal had multiple items like fries, chicken nuggets, soft drinks and fried chicken. The meal was priced at TBH (Thai Bhat) 199, 299 and 399 as per portion size. Thailand has over 200 McDonald’s OUTLETS in the country.

Kartik Aryan X McDonald’s

In August 2023, McDonald’s collaborated with Bollywood star Kartik Aryan whose recent movie Satya Prem Ki Katha turned out to be a big hit, and his character Satu aka “Satyaprem” gained a lot of prominence.

Collaborating with Kartik, McDonald’s introduced the Kartik Aryan Meal in the North-Eastern region of India. Priced at Rs197 the meal is a four-piece meal with an Aloo tiki burger, a Pizza McPuff, a side of loaded fries, and a drink of choice.

McDonald’s OPERATES over 350 stores in India THROUGH TWO OF ITS FRANCHISEE PARTENERS AND THE COUNTRY is one of the fastest growing markets for THE BURGER CHAIN OPEATOR.

Cardi-B and Offset X McDonald’s

In 2023, THE GOLDEN ARCHES collaborated with the infamous couple of Mumble Rap industry Cardi-B and Offset to launch a meal on the Valentine’s Day. Priced at $20.39, the meal was divided into two portions—the first portion had a McDonald’s Cheeseburger, paired with BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola, and the other had a Quarter Pounder with cheese, a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, a large order of apple pie and McDonald’s fries for couples to share.

Cardi-B and Offset have been married since 2017 and have given many chartbusters like “Open it Up” (2018), “Clout” (2019) by “Offset”, and “Drip” (2018), “WAP” (2020) by Cardi-B. McDonald’s has more than 13000 outlets in the US.

4. DJ Snake X McDonald’s

On 19 June 2023 McDonald’s RELEASED AN AD FEATURING DJ Snake AND “West Side Story” the upcoming track of DJ Snake at the time, introducing the DJ Snake Meal for the French market. The meal came with a double cheese burger, fries, Coca-Cola zero sugar and a caramel Sundae.

DJ snake played at McDonald’s on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris as a celebration of his collaboration with McDonald’s. The artist has achieved multiple global hits like “Turn down for what,” “Born this way,” “Taki Taki” and many other Billboard hits. McDonald’s has over 1500 McDonald’s outlets in France.