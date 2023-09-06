This agreement will lead to technical integration between Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra (DNK) and Shiprocket and enable India-based sellers, using Shiprocket, to directly generate e-PBE and shipping labels from Shiprocket platform itself

NEW DELHI: The Department of Posts has entered into an agreement with fulfilment unicorn Shiprocket to create an export ecosystem for e-commerce. The agreement was signed today in New Delhi in the presence of Alok Sharma, director general postal services; chief post master general, Delhi, Manju Kumar; and Saahil Goel, co-founder, Shiprocket.

This agreement will lead to technical integration between Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra (DNK) and Shiprocket and enable India-based sellers, using Shiprocket, to directly generate e-PBE and shipping labels from Shiprocket platform itself. The exporters can avail packaging, label printing, pickup facilities and induct their shipments to the nearest DNK in any part of the country.

Speaking at the event, Sharma shared, “India Post has taken a series of steps in the recent past like expansion of Foreign Post Offices, the introduction of Postal Bill of Export to enable commercial exports through post offices, the launch of a competitive International Tracked Packet Service and setting up of Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras (DNKs) across the country.”

“The online order processing, export documentation, compliances and Customs clearance has been made easy through electronic Postal Bill of Export (PBE) which can be filed on DNK portal. Integration of DNK portal with different agencies and e-marketplace will benefit the artisans, craftsmen and SME sellers from the remotest areas of the country. As on date, more than 600 DNKs have been made operational,” Sharma added.

During the event, Kumar said, “e-commerce has emerged as a powerful driver of economic growth and innovation and this collaboration aims to achieve the same by harnessing the extensive Post Office infrastructure and enable more small businesses on Shiprocket platform to participate as well.”

Speaking about the collaboration Goel said, “We are thrilled to extend our strategic partnership with India Post, a collaboration that is set to reshape the landscape of e-commerce and global trade for MSMEs. Together with India Post, we are committed to providing faster, more secure, and more efficient global parcel services to over 200 destinations worldwide. We aim to not only expand our reach but also reduce first-mile costs and delivery time through DNKs.”