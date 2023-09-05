GetVantage & Zippee partner to grow over 10,000 D2C brands in India by 2025

The tie-up marks a step to provide frictionless equity-free funding to high-growth focussed D2C brands on its fulfillment platform, while giving its own portfolio instant access to same-day deliveries for customers across India

Mumbai: Alternative funding marketplace and growth platform, GetVantage, announced a strategic partnership with D2C (direct-to-customer) same-day delivery platform, Zippee to provide frictionless equity-free funding to high-growth focussed D2C brands on its fulfillment platform, while giving its own portfolio instant access to same-day deliveries for customers across India. The funding marketplace announced the same in a recent press release.

Speaking about the partnership, Madhav Kasturia, founder and chief executive officer, Zippee, said, “We democratize Amazon-grade logistics for brands that want to sell more through their own online stores, have greater control over customer data, and offer solid post-purchase experiences to customers through same-day deliveries. A lot of them sign up for Zippee during their scale-up phase and can now leverage GetVantage’s ecosystem to supercharge that. GetVantage shares our vision of empowering local eCommerce businesses with technology-backed products and we’re stoked to positively impact 10,000 eCommerce businesses by 2025 together. ”

Karun Arya, chief growth officer, GetVantage said, “Our joint target to reach over 10,000 D2C brands builds on the incredible momentum we’re seeing from entrepreneurs who are making bold and smarter funding choices to scale their businesses with non-dilutive working capital. The Zippee team has built a strong D2C footprint and we’re excited to help founders and brands in their ecosystem leverage the power of equity-free capital solutions to supercharge growth and fuel India’s digital economy.”

GetVantage has D2C portfolios that include more than 400 brands in India including Bear House, Bummer, Eat Better, Rage Coffee, Malaki, Jade Forest, Snackible, WickedGud, Urban Monkey, and others. Founders connect their digital marketing, finance, and marketplace accounts to the GetVantage platform to access funding up to Rs 5 crore in as fast as 5 days – without diluting ownership or control.

Zippee is a same-day delivery platform for D2C brands. Brands like Epigamia, Lenskart, Anveshan connect their online stores to their platforms in just a few clicks and can kickstart same-day deliveries using their darkstore network across India in less than 7 days. Founded in 2021 by delivery kitchens entrepreneur Madhav Kasturia, Zippee is backed by leading investors including consumer giant Haldiram’s, 9Unicorns, Riso Capital, FounderBank Capital, South Asia Technology Partners, and leading founders like Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Kunal Shah (CRED), Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Arjun Vaidya (Dr. Vaidya’s), Mohit Sadaani (The Moms Co), Prashant Pitti (EaseMyTrip).

GetVantage is an alternative funding marketplace and growth platform providing fast, fair, flexible non-dilutive capital to SMEs. Launched in 2020 by fintech entrepreneur Bhavik Vasa and Tech and Ops veteran Amit Srivastava and headquartered in Mumbai, GetVantage makes data-driven investments from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 20 crore to supercharge growth for businesses. The platform provides various non-dilutive working capital solutions for marketing, inventory, logistics, and other recurring CapEx to businesses across sectors including B2B SaaS, eCommerce, D2C, ed-tech, cloud kitchens, and many more. The company which has registered over 14,500 signups on its platform has a broad investment portfolio of over 650 businesses in India. The company is backed by leading Indian and Japanese investors including Chirate Ventures, Varanium Nexgen Fintech Fund, Sony Innovation Fund, Dream Incubator Japan, DMI Sparkle Fund, and InCred Capital.