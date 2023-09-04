This is Pret A Manger’s fourth store in the country

New Delhi: Reliance Retail has opened a coffee outlet of Pret A Manger on Sunday in Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi, the second store for the UK-based coffee chain in the national capital region (NCR).

The new store in the Saket mall is spread over 1,200 sq. ft and comes barely months after Pret opened its first NCR store at Gurugram’s CyberHub retail destination.

“Excited to inform the opening of first “Pret A Manger” in #Delhi Select CityWalk Mall, #Saket on 03rd Sep’23. We look forward to having you at our awesome looking outlet… Welcome to Pret,” Navin Dev, Regional head, North at Pret A Manger, Reliance Brands wrote on LinkedIn while sharing pictures of the new store.

Pret A Manger has entered India in partnership with Reliance Brands Limited. It launched its first store at Maker Maxity, Mumbai, India in April 2023. The brand aims to open 100 stores in India within a span of five years out of which 10 are planning to open this year, according to the website World coffee portal.

Currently, Pret A Manger has four operational stores in India, out of which two are situated in Mumbai, one in Gurugram and one in Delhi.

Pret A Manger opened its first store in London, UK, and currently operates across 15 countries and three continents. It has close to 600 stores across the world, out of which 450 are in the United Kingdom as of 2023.

IndiaRetailing reported in June this year that Reliance is set to open two stores in Delhi NCR, the first one opened in June in Gurugram’s Cyberhub and the second one in Delhi’s Select Citywalk mall.